Assessing the Risk and Potential of Afya Ltd’s (AFYA) Stock

The stock of Afya Ltd (AFYA) has seen a 7.41% increase in the past week, with a 26.25% gain in the past month, and a 36.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for AFYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.86% for AFYA stock, with a simple moving average of 43.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) Right Now?

Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AFYA is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AFYA is $106.26, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for AFYA is 19.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume for AFYA on November 23, 2023 was 193.17K shares.

AFYA) stock’s latest price update

Afya Ltd (NASDAQ: AFYA)’s stock price has increased by 2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 19.48. However, the company has seen a 7.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-14 that The medical education specialist posted its latest set of quarterly earnings. It notched a beat on the top line, but didn’t quite hit analyst projections for net income.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AFYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20.50 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFYA Trading at 22.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +24.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFYA rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.62. In addition, Afya Ltd saw 28.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AFYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.25 for the present operating margin

+63.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Afya Ltd stands at +16.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 10.99, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Afya Ltd (AFYA), the company’s capital structure generated 84.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 37.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Afya Ltd (AFYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.