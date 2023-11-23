Appian Corp (APPN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for APPN is $47.00, which is $10.94 above the current market price. The public float for APPN is 40.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.18% of that float. The average trading volume for APPN on November 23, 2023 was 304.00K shares.

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.59 compared to its previous closing price of 37.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Appian (APPN) launches the latest version of the Appian Platform for better business decisions and outcomes.

APPN’s Market Performance

APPN’s stock has fallen by -7.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.32% and a quarterly drop of -21.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Appian Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.84% for APPN’s stock, with a -17.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for APPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APPN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $55 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APPN Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPN fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.09. In addition, Appian Corp saw 10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPN starting from Lynch Mark Steven, who sale 4,598 shares at the price of $37.66 back on Nov 14. After this action, Lynch Mark Steven now owns 38,282 shares of Appian Corp, valued at $173,161 using the latest closing price.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, the 10% Owner of Appian Corp, sale 2,010,510 shares at $37.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is holding 7,361,444 shares at $76,099,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.99 for the present operating margin

+69.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Appian Corp stands at -32.25. The total capital return value is set at -46.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.22. Equity return is now at value -112.72, with -25.84 for asset returns.

Based on Appian Corp (APPN), the company’s capital structure generated 126.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.81. Total debt to assets is 30.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Appian Corp (APPN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.