Annexon Inc (ANNX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Annexon Inc (ANNX) has seen a -0.40% decrease in the past week, with a 37.91% gain in the past month, and a -15.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for ANNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.17% for ANNX’s stock, with a -31.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Annexon Inc (ANNX) is $9.00, which is $6.49 above the current market price. The public float for ANNX is 38.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANNX on November 23, 2023 was 350.03K shares.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.79 in relation to its previous close of 2.53. However, the company has experienced a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:10 a.m. ET in NYC.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANNX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ANNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ANNX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANNX Trading at 14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +27.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANNX fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Annexon Inc saw -51.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANNX starting from Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $2.13 back on May 25. After this action, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv now owns 5,701,926 shares of Annexon Inc, valued at $639,720 using the latest closing price.

Love Douglas, the President & CEO of Annexon Inc, sale 6,571 shares at $5.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Love Douglas is holding 197,646 shares at $38,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANNX

The total capital return value is set at -54.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.76. Equity return is now at value -67.42, with -54.49 for asset returns.

Based on Annexon Inc (ANNX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.44. Total debt to assets is 11.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Annexon Inc (ANNX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.