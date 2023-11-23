Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) is above average at 10.10x. The 36-month beta value for UUU is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UUU is 2.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.58% of that float. The average trading volume of UUU on November 23, 2023 was 77.45K shares.

The stock price of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has dropped by -28.65 compared to previous close of 3.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-02-19 that How fundamental analysis helps investing in penny stocks The post The Role of Fundamental Analysis in Penny Stock Investing appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

UUU’s Market Performance

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has seen a -28.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.96% decline in the past month and a 10.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.38% for UUU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.22% for UUU’s stock, with a 2.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at -16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.16%, as shares sank -32.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU fell by -28.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. saw 30.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Security Instruments, Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.72. Equity return is now at value 12.01, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.96. Total debt to assets is 21.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.