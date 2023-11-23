Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

The 36-month beta value for PNNT is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PNNT is $7.04, which is $0.62 above than the current price. The public float for PNNT is 63.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of PNNT on November 23, 2023 was 342.14K shares.

PNNT) stock’s latest price update

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that There are 48 Business Development Companies, or BDCs, currently in the U.S. market and they collectively manage about $50 billion in capital. Many investors are interested in BDCs because they provide a steady stream of income, typically quarterly, but not all have increased their quotation over time. In fact, only about 23%, or 11, of dividend-paying BDCs have a positive price trend since inception.

PNNT’s Market Performance

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has seen a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.86% gain in the past month and a -0.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for PNNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.83% for PNNT’s stock, with a 8.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $6.75 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNNT Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw 12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from Briones Jose A, who purchase 3,865 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Aug 22. After this action, Briones Jose A now owns 237,364 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $24,929 using the latest closing price.

Briones Jose A, the Director of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 10,960 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Briones Jose A is holding 233,499 shares at $74,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNNT

The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.93.

Based on PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), the company’s capital structure generated 102.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.72. Total debt to assets is 44.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -72.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.47 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.