Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY)

The 36-month beta value for ONCY is also noteworthy at 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ONCY is $5.12, which is $3.52 above than the current price. The public float for ONCY is 72.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume of ONCY on November 23, 2023 was 486.99K shares.

ONCY) stock’s latest price update

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.23 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jon Patton – Director, IR Matt Coffey – President & CEO Thomas Heineman – Chief Medical Officer Andrew de Guttadauro – Global Head of Business Development, President, Oncolytics Biotech (U.S.) Inc. Kirk Look – CFO Conference Call Participants Louise Chen – Cantor John Newman – Canaccord Soumit Roy – JonesTrading Operator Good morning, and welcome to Oncolytics Biotech’s Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants are now in listen-only mode.

ONCY’s Market Performance

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) has seen a 8.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.23% decline in the past month and a -30.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for ONCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.43% for ONCY’s stock, with a -14.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at -11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5505. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -113.93, with -76.87 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.