Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of InspireMD Inc (NSPR)

The 36-month beta value for NSPR is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NSPR is $4.85, which is $2.46 above than the current price. The public float for NSPR is 15.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of NSPR on November 23, 2023 was 27.17K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NSPR) stock’s latest price update

InspireMD Inc (NASDAQ: NSPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.27 compared to its previous closing price of 2.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that TEL AVIV, Israel and MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) for treatment of carotid artery disease and prevention of stroke, today announced that the Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in November:

NSPR’s Market Performance

InspireMD Inc (NSPR) has experienced a -22.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.01% drop in the past month, and a -26.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for NSPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.73% for NSPR’s stock, with a 2.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSPR stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for NSPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSPR in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $4 based on the research report published on January 07, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NSPR Trading at -26.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -24.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSPR fell by -22.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, InspireMD Inc saw 178.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSPR starting from Stuka Paul, who purchase 175,000 shares at the price of $1.63 back on May 12. After this action, Stuka Paul now owns 248,534 shares of InspireMD Inc, valued at $285,722 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN MICHAEL, the Director of InspireMD Inc, purchase 122,497 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BERMAN MICHAEL is holding 122,497 shares at $200,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.22 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for InspireMD Inc stands at -357.59. The total capital return value is set at -68.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.91. Equity return is now at value -59.44, with -49.58 for asset returns.

Based on InspireMD Inc (NSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.49. Total debt to assets is 6.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In summary, InspireMD Inc (NSPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.