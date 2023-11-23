Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD)

The 36-month beta value for ADD is also noteworthy at 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADD is $4800.00, The public float for ADD is 6.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume of ADD on November 23, 2023 was 287.85K shares.

ADD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) has jumped by 11.85 compared to previous close of 0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADD’s Market Performance

ADD’s stock has risen by 23.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.02% and a quarterly drop of -75.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.59% for Color Star Technology Co Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.23% for ADD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -76.54% for the last 200 days.

ADD Trading at -53.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.85%, as shares surge +7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD rose by +23.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2403. In addition, Color Star Technology Co Ltd saw -66.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

The total capital return value is set at -77.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.47. Equity return is now at value -103.47, with -90.65 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.