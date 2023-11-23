Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)

The 36-month beta value for AVIR is also noteworthy at 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVIR is $4.00, which is $1.2 above than the current price. The public float for AVIR is 73.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume of AVIR on November 23, 2023 was 392.54K shares.

AVIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) has dropped by -2.44 compared to previous close of 2.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jonae Barnes – SVP, IR & Corporate Communications Jean-Pierre Sommadossi – Founder, Chairman, CEO & President Janet Hammond – Chief Development Officer Arantxa Horga – Chief Medical Officer Andrea Corcoran – CFO, EVP, Legal & Secretary John Vavricka – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Joseph – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Maxwell Skor – Morgan Stanley Jonathan Miller – Evercore ISI Rosa Chen – Leerink Partners John Boyle – William Blair & Company Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Atea Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

AVIR’s Market Performance

AVIR’s stock has fallen by -5.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.41% and a quarterly drop of -16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.74% for AVIR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.68% for the last 200 days.

AVIR Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -41.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

The total capital return value is set at -19.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.13. Equity return is now at value -21.08, with -20.27 for asset returns.

Based on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.