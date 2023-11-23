Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) is above average at 3.51x. The 36-month beta value for AMBC is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMBC is $17.00, which is $2.04 above than the current price. The public float for AMBC is 44.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. The average trading volume of AMBC on November 23, 2023 was 420.54K shares.

AMBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 14.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago.

AMBC’s Market Performance

AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has experienced a 0.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.19% rise in the past month, and a 14.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for AMBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.13% for AMBC’s stock, with a 6.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBC stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AMBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBC in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBC Trading at 18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +29.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, AMBAC Financial Group Inc. saw -14.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from LeBlanc Claude, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Sep 01. After this action, LeBlanc Claude now owns 502,416 shares of AMBAC Financial Group Inc., valued at $33,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+149.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMBAC Financial Group Inc. stands at +138.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 17.41, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC), the company’s capital structure generated 301.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.07. Total debt to assets is 48.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.