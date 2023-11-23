An In-Depth Look at Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (RJF) Stock Performance

The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has seen a 0.86% increase in the past week, with a 10.81% gain in the past month, and a 2.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for RJF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.27% for RJF’s stock, with a 5.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is 13.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RJF is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is $111.36, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for RJF is 188.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On November 23, 2023, RJF’s average trading volume was 857.70K shares.

RJF) stock’s latest price update

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 104.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-04 that Devon Energy’s share price has fallen significantly in 2023 due to lower oil and gas prices and economic concerns. Many Wall Street analysts, though, like the stock — in large part because of its valuation.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $121 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RJF Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.30. In addition, Raymond James Financial, Inc. saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Dowdle Jeffrey A, who sale 8,044 shares at the price of $99.41 back on Nov 08. After this action, Dowdle Jeffrey A now owns 40,270 shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc., valued at $799,629 using the latest closing price.

Carter Horace, the President, Fixed Income of Raymond James Financial, Inc., sale 3,753 shares at $109.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Carter Horace is holding 19,515 shares at $409,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.12 for the present operating margin

+98.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial, Inc. stands at +13.39. Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.