An In-Depth Look at Everbridge Inc’s (EVBG) Stock Performance

The stock of Everbridge Inc (EVBG) has seen a -0.58% decrease in the past week, with a 1.27% gain in the past month, and a -9.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for EVBG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for EVBG’s stock, with a -22.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Everbridge Inc (EVBG) is $23.70, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for EVBG is 39.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On November 23, 2023, EVBG’s average trading volume was 427.50K shares.

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG)'s stock price has plunge by 2.22relation to previous closing price of 20.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVBG Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.45. In addition, Everbridge Inc saw -30.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from HUFF PHILLIP E, who sale 32 shares at the price of $18.90 back on Nov 10. After this action, HUFF PHILLIP E now owns 10,529 shares of Everbridge Inc, valued at $605 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER DAVID, the Chief Executive Officer of Everbridge Inc, sale 3,160 shares at $20.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that WAGNER DAVID is holding 46,949 shares at $65,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.41 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc stands at -14.16. The total capital return value is set at -6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.27. Equity return is now at value -4.36, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Based on Everbridge Inc (EVBG), the company’s capital structure generated 180.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.39. Total debt to assets is 46.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Everbridge Inc (EVBG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.