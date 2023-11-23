An In-Depth Look at Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (CBSH) Stock Performance

The stock of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has gone up by 0.36% for the week, with a 12.18% rise in the past month and a 1.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.24% for CBSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.16% for CBSH stock, with a simple moving average of -4.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Right Now?

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBSH is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBSH is $51.00, which is $1.19 above the current price. The public float for CBSH is 120.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBSH on November 23, 2023 was 567.00K shares.

CBSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) has increased by 0.40 when compared to last closing price of 49.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Commerce (CBSH) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $49 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBSH Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.77. In addition, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. saw -26.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from BRAUER BLACKFORD F, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $48.10 back on Sep 18. After this action, BRAUER BLACKFORD F now owns 33,426 shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., valued at $240,502 using the latest closing price.

Petersen Paula S, the Senior Vice President of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., sale 2,068 shares at $46.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Petersen Paula S is holding 29,984 shares at $96,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.23. Equity return is now at value 20.11, with 1.55 for asset returns.

Based on Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH), the company’s capital structure generated 116.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.85. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.