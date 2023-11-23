Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is above average at 0.67x. The 36-month beta value for AMPY is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMPY is $11.00, which is $4.77 above than the current price. The public float for AMPY is 38.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of AMPY on November 23, 2023 was 520.80K shares.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.63relation to previous closing price of 6.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Amplify Energy (AMPY) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

AMPY’s Market Performance

AMPY’s stock has risen by 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.13% and a quarterly rise of 1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Amplify Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.70% for AMPY stock, with a simple moving average of -12.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMPY Trading at -9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.49. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -29.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from FREW JAMES, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.05 back on Nov 08. After this action, FREW JAMES now owns 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $60,499 using the latest closing price.

FURBEE DANIEL, the SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Amplify Energy Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that FURBEE DANIEL is holding 10,000 shares at $60,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.11 for the present operating margin

+58.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 111.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.71. Equity return is now at value 232.35, with 61.43 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.