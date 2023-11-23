AMMO Inc (POWW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) has dropped by -0.47 compared to previous close of 2.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW ) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Scott Arnold – CoreIR Fred Wagenhals – Executive Chairman Jared Smith – CEO Rob Wiley – CFO Conference Call Participants Mike Zabran – ROTH Mark Smith – Lake Street Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon, and welcome to the AMMO, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AMMO Inc (POWW) by analysts is $2.63, which is $0.5 above the current market price. The public float for POWW is 87.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of POWW was 751.05K shares.

POWW’s Market Performance

POWW stock saw a decrease of -4.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.51% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for AMMO Inc (POWW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.37% for POWW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWW stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for POWW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POWW in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

POWW Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWW fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, AMMO Inc saw 22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWW starting from Smith Jared Rowe, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Nov 13. After this action, Smith Jared Rowe now owns 219,500 shares of AMMO Inc, valued at $20,288 using the latest closing price.

WAGENHALS FRED W, the EXECUTIVE CHAIR of AMMO Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $24.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that WAGENHALS FRED W is holding 4,000 shares at $24,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+22.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMMO Inc stands at -2.40. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.21. Equity return is now at value -4.22, with -3.78 for asset returns.

Based on AMMO Inc (POWW), the company’s capital structure generated 3.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.83. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMMO Inc (POWW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.