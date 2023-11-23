American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.70relation to previous closing price of 8.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that American Superconductor stock is up over 115% YTD despite a recent -20% dip after reporting Q2 results. AMSC’s Q2 results showed revenue growth and positive cash flow, leading to an upgrade in rating to a Buy. The primary growth opportunities for AMSC include new energy power systems, ship protection systems, and wind energy control systems.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMSC is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMSC is $12.00, which is $3.02 above than the current price. The public float for AMSC is 28.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.81% of that float. The average trading volume of AMSC on November 23, 2023 was 578.44K shares.

AMSC’s Market Performance

The stock of American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) has seen a 0.79% increase in the past week, with a 43.22% rise in the past month, and a 3.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for AMSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.05% for AMSC’s stock, with a 39.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMSC Trading at 23.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +46.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.88. In addition, American Superconductor Corp. saw 144.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who sale 36,902 shares at the price of $5.95 back on Jun 22. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 1,077,680 shares of American Superconductor Corp., valued at $219,596 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corp., sale 29,878 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 377,136 shares at $177,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.09 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corp. stands at -33.06. The total capital return value is set at -32.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.69. Equity return is now at value -28.25, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Based on American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.63. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.