American Public Education Inc (APEI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of American Public Education Inc (APEI) has gone up by 8.46% for the week, with a 62.68% rise in the past month and a 21.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.76% for APEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.33% for APEI’s stock, with a 12.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ: APEI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APEI is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Public Education Inc (APEI) is $8.00, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for APEI is 17.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On November 23, 2023, APEI’s average trading volume was 46.32K shares.

APEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ: APEI) has increased by 15.80 when compared to last closing price of 5.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Here are four top-ranked liquid stocks, American Public Education (APEI), NVIDIA (NVDA), Oceaneering International (OII) and Vimeo (VMEO), which investors can add to their portfolio for solid gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for APEI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for APEI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APEI Trading at 36.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares surge +54.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEI rose by +8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, American Public Education Inc saw -45.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEI starting from MacGibbon Craig S, who sale 10,864 shares at the price of $5.96 back on Nov 14. After this action, MacGibbon Craig S now owns 13,634 shares of American Public Education Inc, valued at $64,728 using the latest closing price.

Beckett Thomas, the SVP, General Counsel of American Public Education Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $5.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Beckett Thomas is holding 27,371 shares at $40,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.08 for the present operating margin

+47.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Public Education Inc stands at -18.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.47. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -10.99 for asset returns.

Based on American Public Education Inc (APEI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.40. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Public Education Inc (APEI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.