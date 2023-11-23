Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.42 in relation to its previous close of 27.75. However, the company has experienced a 2.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Ameresco (AMRC) clinches a deal with Silicon Valley Power to build a battery energy storage system in California.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Right Now?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is $42.33, which is $13.63 above the current market price. The public float for AMRC is 31.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRC on November 23, 2023 was 526.11K shares.

AMRC’s Market Performance

AMRC stock saw a decrease of 2.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.05% for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.40% for AMRC’s stock, with a -34.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMRC Trading at -12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.27. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw -49.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Sakellaris George P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $29.19 back on Nov 20. After this action, Sakellaris George P now owns 1,100,000 shares of Ameresco Inc., valued at $145,938 using the latest closing price.

Sakellaris George P, the President and CEO of Ameresco Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $28.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Sakellaris George P is holding 1,095,000 shares at $141,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.29 for the present operating margin

+15.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.20. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 5.59, with 1.43 for asset returns.

Based on Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 113.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.22. Total debt to assets is 32.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.