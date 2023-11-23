Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Allegiant Travel (ALGT) has gone up by 1.60% for the week, with a -4.91% drop in the past month and a -24.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.09% for ALGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.78% for ALGT’s stock, with a -28.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) is 7.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALGT is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allegiant Travel (ALGT) is $87.91, which is $20.1 above the current market price. The public float for ALGT is 15.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. On November 23, 2023, ALGT’s average trading volume was 262.45K shares.

ALGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) has increased by 0.58 when compared to last closing price of 67.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Escalating fuel cost scenario does not bode well for Allegiant (ALGT).

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ALGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALGT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $145 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGT Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGT rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.67. In addition, Allegiant Travel saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGT starting from DeAngelo Scott Wayne, who sale 3,680 shares at the price of $61.07 back on Nov 07. After this action, DeAngelo Scott Wayne now owns 93,872 shares of Allegiant Travel, valued at $224,738 using the latest closing price.

Wilper Keny Frank, the COO of Allegiant Travel, sale 1,270 shares at $71.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Wilper Keny Frank is holding 12,059 shares at $90,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegiant Travel stands at +0.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value 13.07, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Allegiant Travel (ALGT), the company’s capital structure generated 181.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.44. Total debt to assets is 48.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allegiant Travel (ALGT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.