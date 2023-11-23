Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for ALLK is $10.63, which is $8.9 above the current market price. The public float for ALLK is 66.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume for ALLK on November 23, 2023 was 990.59K shares.

ALLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) has dropped by -2.82 compared to previous close of 1.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that An analyst’s recommendation may have helped boost Allakos stock. Allakos has two lead therapies to treat autoimmune skin disorders.

ALLK’s Market Performance

Allakos Inc (ALLK) has seen a -12.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.01% decline in the past month and a -41.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.80% for ALLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.96% for ALLK’s stock, with a -57.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLK stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ALLK by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ALLK in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $11 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLK Trading at -16.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLK fell by -12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8837. In addition, Allakos Inc saw -79.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLK

The total capital return value is set at -75.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.20. Equity return is now at value -58.79, with -47.33 for asset returns.

Based on Allakos Inc (ALLK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.66. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allakos Inc (ALLK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.