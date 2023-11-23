Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ALAR) has increased by 8.58 when compared to last closing price of 5.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Alarum Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:ALAR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Shachar Daniel – Co-Founder, CEO & Director Shai Avnit – CFO Conference Call Participants Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alarum Technologies Corporate Update Conference Call for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ALAR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) by analysts is $9.00, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for ALAR is 5.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ALAR was 50.13K shares.

ALAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) has seen a 20.62% increase in the past week, with a 59.06% rise in the past month, and a 124.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.11% for ALAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.44% for ALAR’s stock, with a 104.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALAR Trading at 48.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +59.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALAR rose by +20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR saw 126.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.45 for the present operating margin

+49.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR stands at -70.03. The total capital return value is set at -64.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.67. Equity return is now at value -116.51, with -71.27 for asset returns.

Based on Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR), the company’s capital structure generated 22.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.62. Total debt to assets is 13.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.