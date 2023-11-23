Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AEHR stock has gone down by -2.26%, with a monthly decline of -22.74% and a quarterly plunge of -37.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.88% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.14% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of -31.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 40.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $60.00, which is $34.52 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 27.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.60% of that float. On November 23, 2023, AEHR’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has surged by 0.28 when compared to previous closing price of 25.41, but the company has seen a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that In the latest trading session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed at $25.48, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day.

AEHR Trading at -27.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.16. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 26.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SPORCK ALISTAIR N, who sale 955 shares at the price of $37.65 back on Oct 16. After this action, SPORCK ALISTAIR N now owns 11,988 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $35,956 using the latest closing price.

SLAYEN HOWARD T, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, purchase 700 shares at $40.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that SLAYEN HOWARD T is holding 186,989 shares at $28,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 28.32, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.