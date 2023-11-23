Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) by analysts is $3.50, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for ADV is 103.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. On November 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ADV was 469.78K shares.

ADV) stock’s latest price update

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)’s stock price has increased by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 2.52. However, the company has seen a 8.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advantage Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: ADV) today announced the company will release its third quarter 2023 results at 7 a.m. ET on Nov. 7, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on the same day.

ADV’s Market Performance

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has experienced a 8.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.92% rise in the past month, and a -2.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for ADV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.55% for ADV’s stock, with a 15.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADV Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw 24.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from KILTS JAMES M, who purchase 5,468 shares at the price of $2.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, KILTS JAMES M now owns 780,922 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $13,066 using the latest closing price.

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 17,595 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 775,454 shares at $42,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.40 for the present operating margin

+7.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advantage Solutions Inc. stands at -34.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -83.32, with -30.48 for asset returns.

Based on Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV), the company’s capital structure generated 186.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.10. Total debt to assets is 49.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.