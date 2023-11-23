Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: AHI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-06-09 that The U.S.-listed hares of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. AHI, +461.26% blasted nearly six-fold higher on massive volume in midday trading Friday, despite no news released by the Australia-based provider of personalized health care services to smartphone users.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: AHI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AHI is 3.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) is $12.00, which is $10.0 above the current market price. AHI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 23, 2023, AHI’s average trading volume was 78.97K shares.

AHI’s Market Performance

AHI stock saw a decrease of 7.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.57% for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.06% for AHI’s stock, with a -22.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHI Trading at -13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8500. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR saw 21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1837.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR stands at -1974.33. The total capital return value is set at -217.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -308.22. Equity return is now at value -316.07, with -150.34 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.07. Total debt to assets is 20.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.