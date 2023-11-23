Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Stock Experiences 29.46% Monthly Change

In the past week, ATGE stock has gone up by 3.02%, with a monthly gain of 29.46% and a quarterly surge of 31.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Adtalem Global Education Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.60% for ATGE’s stock, with a 35.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) is above average at 24.95x. The 36-month beta value for ATGE is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATGE is $54.33, which is -$2.71 below than the current price. The public float for ATGE is 38.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume of ATGE on November 23, 2023 was 411.53K shares.

ATGE) stock’s latest price update

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.90 in comparison to its previous close of 56.53, however, the company has experienced a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Adtalem (ATGE) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATGE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ATGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATGE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $55 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATGE Trading at 19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +28.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATGE rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.14. In addition, Adtalem Global Education Inc saw 60.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATGE starting from WARDELL LISA W, who sale 4,643 shares at the price of $55.77 back on Nov 14. After this action, WARDELL LISA W now owns 162,134 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc, valued at $258,936 using the latest closing price.

WARDELL LISA W, the Director of Adtalem Global Education Inc, sale 62,757 shares at $54.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that WARDELL LISA W is holding 162,134 shares at $3,437,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.91 for the present operating margin

+53.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adtalem Global Education Inc stands at +7.01. The total capital return value is set at 8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21. Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.08. Total debt to assets is 31.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.