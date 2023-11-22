Zscaler Inc (ZS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZS is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zscaler Inc (ZS) is $193.71, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 86.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% of that float. On November 22, 2023, ZS’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

The stock of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) has decreased by -0.31 when compared to last closing price of 191.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Zscaler (ZS) closed at $191.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS’s stock has risen by 2.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.77% and a quarterly rise of 31.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Zscaler Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.66% for ZS stock, with a simple moving average of 37.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $225 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 16.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +16.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.18. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 71.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Sinha Amit, who sale 3,680 shares at the price of $183.94 back on Nov 16. After this action, Sinha Amit now owns 36,800 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $676,912 using the latest closing price.

BLASING KAREN, the Director of Zscaler Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $173.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BLASING KAREN is holding 15,564 shares at $1,217,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.58. Equity return is now at value -31.17, with -6.28 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.54. Total debt to assets is 33.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zscaler Inc (ZS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.