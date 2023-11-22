Zoetis Inc’s (ZTS) Stock: A 7.73% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has gone up by 3.52% for the week, with a 7.35% rise in the past month and a -3.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for ZTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for ZTS’s stock, with a 2.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) Right Now?

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZTS is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ZTS is $216.96, which is $38.23 above the current price. The public float for ZTS is 458.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZTS on November 22, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

ZTS) stock’s latest price update

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.52relation to previous closing price of 176.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that The SPDR S&P 500 ETF posted its third consecutive losing month in October, the first time this has happened since I started tracking this series in September 2020. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for November offer an average dividend yield of 1.90% and appear to be about 40% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is outperforming VIG by 1.49% and SPY by 1.18%, on an annualized basis.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $230 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZTS Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.49. In addition, Zoetis Inc saw 21.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from PECK KRISTIN C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $176.84 back on Nov 21. After this action, PECK KRISTIN C now owns 56,843 shares of Zoetis Inc, valued at $2,298,856 using the latest closing price.

Lagano Roxanne, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc, sale 923 shares at $177.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Lagano Roxanne is holding 22,665 shares at $163,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 46.81, with 16.41 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.