Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Yelp Inc (YELP) by analysts is $46.05, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for YELP is 63.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of YELP was 593.94K shares.

YELP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 45.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that With top names in the tech sector rallying lately, you may be curious to know which are the tech stocks to buy. One way to get started is through TradeSmith.

YELP’s Market Performance

YELP’s stock has risen by 1.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.50% and a quarterly rise of 8.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Yelp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for YELP’s stock, with a 23.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YELP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YELP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YELP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YELP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YELP Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.83. In addition, Yelp Inc saw 67.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Stoppelman Jeremy, who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Stoppelman Jeremy now owns 2,068,310 shares of Yelp Inc, valued at $166,500 using the latest closing price.

Stoppelman Jeremy, the Chief Executive Officer of Yelp Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $45.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Stoppelman Jeremy is holding 2,072,010 shares at $452,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+85.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 12.76, with 8.93 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 12.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yelp Inc (YELP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.