Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.78 in comparison to its previous close of 6.34, however, the company has experienced a 1.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, November 20, 2023. Yalla Group Limited will hold a conference call on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, 5:00 AM Dubai Time on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, to discuss the financial results.

Is It Worth Investing in Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE: YALA) is above average at 12.67x. The 36-month beta value for YALA is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for YALA is $6.65, which is $0.93 above than the current price. The public float for YALA is 131.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of YALA on November 22, 2023 was 219.84K shares.

YALA’s Market Performance

YALA stock saw an increase of 1.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.95% and a quarterly increase of 11.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.38% for YALA’s stock, with a 22.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YALA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YALA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for YALA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YALA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on March 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

YALA Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YALA rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Yalla Group Limited ADR saw 63.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YALA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.92 for the present operating margin

+62.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yalla Group Limited ADR stands at +26.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.52. Equity return is now at value 20.54, with 17.98 for asset returns.

Based on Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.