Xylem Inc (XYL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XYL is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XYL is $118.50, which is $17.48 above the current price. The public float for XYL is 240.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XYL on November 22, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.81relation to previous closing price of 100.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that Water is not the world’s most glamorous industry. But recent droughts and climate events have shown that water stocks will hold an increasingly important place in the investment portfolios of tomorrow.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL’s stock has fallen by -0.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.68% and a quarterly rise of 0.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Xylem Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.77% for XYL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.99% for the last 200 days.

XYL Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.09. In addition, Xylem Inc saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Decker Patrick, who sale 99,648 shares at the price of $100.84 back on Nov 14. After this action, Decker Patrick now owns 287,564 shares of Xylem Inc, valued at $10,048,746 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc, sale 99,649 shares at $111.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $11,122,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 62.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 27.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xylem Inc (XYL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.