Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WHLR is 2.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WHLR is $50.00, which is $4.83 above the current price. The public float for WHLR is 10.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WHLR on November 22, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

WHLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) has plunged by -23.14 when compared to previous closing price of 0.21, but the company has seen a -32.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Many high-quality equity REITs are trading at substantial discounts on price-to-NAV ratios. REITs with good management teams should be able to gain a premium to NAV, but very few are achieving this currently. The amount of new apartment construction poses a risk, but some REITs are trading at unusually cheap price-to-NAV ratios.

WHLR’s Market Performance

WHLR’s stock has fallen by -32.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -87.00% and a quarterly drop of -95.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.88% for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -65.58% for WHLR’s stock, with a -97.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHLR stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for WHLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHLR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $9 based on the research report published on February 20, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

WHLR Trading at -89.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.79%, as shares sank -84.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHLR fell by -32.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4330. In addition, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc saw -98.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHLR starting from Steamboat Capital Partners, LL, who sale 274,302 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Nov 07. After this action, Steamboat Capital Partners, LL now owns 5,998 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, valued at $86,433 using the latest closing price.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P., the Former 10% beneficial owner of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, sale 254,961 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. is holding 264,523 shares at $263,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.52 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc stands at -16.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.49. Equity return is now at value -32.87, with -3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR), the company’s capital structure generated 560.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.