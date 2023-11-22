What Recent Market Trends Mean for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s (MGY) Stock

The stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has seen a -2.40% decrease in the past week, with a -4.82% drop in the past month, and a -3.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for MGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.86% for MGY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGY is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGY is $26.71, which is $5.2 above the current price. The public float for MGY is 174.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGY on November 22, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

MGY) stock’s latest price update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.10relation to previous closing price of 21.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Magnolia (MGY) expects total D&C capital expenditures for 2023 to be $430 million, with a diluted share count of 207 million in the fourth quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGY Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.87. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp saw -8.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from LARSON JAMES R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $23.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, LARSON JAMES R now owns 76,671 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, valued at $23,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stands at +52.27. The total capital return value is set at 59.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.68. Equity return is now at value 35.18, with 20.84 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.