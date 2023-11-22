Waste Connections Inc’s (WCN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has seen a -2.50% decrease in the past week, with a -2.89% drop in the past month, and a -4.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for WCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for WCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) is 40.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WCN is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Waste Connections Inc (WCN) is $156.69, which is $25.08 above the current market price. The public float for WCN is 256.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On November 22, 2023, WCN’s average trading volume was 979.50K shares.

WCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) has decreased by -2.03 when compared to last closing price of 134.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Earnings and revenues of Waste Connection (WCN) grow year over year in the third quarter of 2023.

WCN Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.01. In addition, Waste Connections Inc saw -0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from Cloninger Robert Michael, who sale 2,945 shares at the price of $129.89 back on Nov 01. After this action, Cloninger Robert Michael now owns 12,299 shares of Waste Connections Inc, valued at $382,529 using the latest closing price.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the Director of Waste Connections Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $139.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J is holding 2,584 shares at $139,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 11.43, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.