Wallbox N.V (WBX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) has dropped by -11.69 compared to previous close of 1.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Matt Tractenberg – VP, IR Enric Asuncion – CEO Jordi Lainz – CFO Conference Call Participants George Gianarikas – Canaccord Genuity Abhi Sinha – Northland Capital Stephen Gengaro – Stifel Ben Kallo – Baird Robert Jamieson – UBS Operator Hello, everyone, and welcome to Wallbox’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WBX is 2.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Wallbox N.V (WBX) is $3.15, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 60.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.13% of that float. On November 22, 2023, WBX’s average trading volume was 696.43K shares.

WBX’s Market Performance

The stock of Wallbox N.V (WBX) has seen a -10.53% decrease in the past week, with a -29.17% drop in the past month, and a -52.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.08% for WBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.17% for WBX’s stock, with a -59.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.25 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -31.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5115. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -62.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wallbox N.V (WBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.