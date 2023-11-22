Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) has decreased by -1.46 when compared to last closing price of 19.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that In correlation with their innovative technology solutions, the expansion of Synaptics (SYNA) and Verra Mobility (VRRM) shouldn’t be overlooked.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) Right Now?

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) is $23.83, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for VRRM is 162.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on November 22, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM stock saw a decrease of -3.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.51% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.64% for VRRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRRM Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, Verra Mobility Corp saw 42.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 193,252 shares at the price of $20.22 back on Nov 14. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 568,370 shares of Verra Mobility Corp, valued at $3,908,425 using the latest closing price.

Conti Craig C, the EVP and CFO of Verra Mobility Corp, sale 37,780 shares at $19.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Conti Craig C is holding 27,906 shares at $723,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corp stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 27.45, with 4.73 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.