Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.71relation to previous closing price of 39.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-20 that Companies that underpromise and over-deliver are a joy for shareholders and analysts alike. Like underdogs, these mighty yet soft-spoken companies surprise with actions, not words.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRNS is $38.06, which is -$1.82 below the current market price. The public float for VRNS is 105.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.73% of that float. The average trading volume for VRNS on November 22, 2023 was 943.09K shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stock saw an increase of 4.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.87% and a quarterly increase of 30.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.47% for VRNS stock, with a simple moving average of 40.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRNS Trading at 21.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.15. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc saw 64.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Bass David, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, Bass David now owns 500,756 shares of Varonis Systems Inc, valued at $4,950,000 using the latest closing price.

Bass David, the EVP Engineering & CTO of Varonis Systems Inc, sale 34,000 shares at $29.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Bass David is holding 650,756 shares at $1,003,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -22.68, with -10.65 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.