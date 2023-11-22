Understanding the 2.68% Volatility Levels of Guess Inc.’s (GES) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Guess Inc. (GES) has seen a 1.45% increase in the past week, with a 10.17% gain in the past month, and a 29.55% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for GES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for GES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) Right Now?

Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GES is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GES is $27.30, which is $3.58 above the current price. The public float for GES is 26.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 31.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GES on November 22, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

GES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) has dropped by -1.74 compared to previous close of 24.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-21 that Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) shares plunged 15% in extended trading after the apparel company missed Street expectations with its third-quarter results. The Switzerland-based company posted adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share on revenue of $651.2 million, missing expectations of $0.62 per share on revenue of $656.2 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $31 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GES Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.61. In addition, Guess Inc. saw 14.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from Weinswig Deborah, who sale 6,896 shares at the price of $23.03 back on Sep 08. After this action, Weinswig Deborah now owns 19,173 shares of Guess Inc., valued at $158,813 using the latest closing price.

Weinswig Deborah, the Director of Guess Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $20.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Weinswig Deborah is holding 26,069 shares at $413,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.90. Equity return is now at value 31.81, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Guess Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guess Inc. (GES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.