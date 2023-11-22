Understanding the 2.35% Volatility Levels of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has gone down by -0.02% for the week, with a 1.60% rise in the past month and a -12.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.35% for TROW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for TROW stock, with a simple moving average of -10.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is above average at 13.83x. The 36-month beta value for TROW is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TROW is $89.17, which is -$7.83 below than the current price. The public float for TROW is 218.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.54% of that float. The average trading volume of TROW on November 22, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 98.83. However, the company has seen a -0.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Of the three, Realty Income is probably the best opportunity at the moment. Clorox Company is a solid dividend aristocrat with a history of increasing free cash flow and dividends, though management’s use of cash during the pandemic is questionable. T. Rowe Price Group is a resilient company in the asset management industry, with a history of increasing dividends and potential for undervaluation.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.25. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -11.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Stromberg William J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $98.48 back on Nov 15. After this action, Stromberg William J now owns 49,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $984,794 using the latest closing price.

McCormick Andrew C., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 5,040 shares at $103.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that McCormick Andrew C. is holding 64,440 shares at $522,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 17.24, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.