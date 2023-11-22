UGI Corp. (UGI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, UGI stock has gone up by 0.46%, with a monthly gain of 8.54% and a quarterly plunge of -3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for UGI Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.87% for UGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UGI Corp. (UGI) by analysts is $29.00, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for UGI is 208.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of UGI was 2.43M shares.

UGI) stock’s latest price update

UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 22.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that UGI Corporation’s (UGI) fiscal fourth-quarter earnings are better than expected. Earnings benefit from new gas rates and contributions from acquired assets.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGI Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.44. In addition, UGI Corp. saw -40.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Perreault Roger, who purchase 3,565 shares at the price of $27.98 back on May 24. After this action, Perreault Roger now owns 41,125 shares of UGI Corp., valued at $99,749 using the latest closing price.

HERMANCE FRANK S, the Director of UGI Corp., sale 12,750 shares at $38.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HERMANCE FRANK S is holding 465,000 shares at $495,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UGI Corp. stands at -16.82. Equity return is now at value -26.81, with -8.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, UGI Corp. (UGI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.