TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) has gone up by 2.68% for the week, with a 38.91% rise in the past month and a -8.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.76% for TMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.39% for TMC’s stock, with a 5.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.74.

The public float for TMC is 99.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.14% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TMC was 1.05M shares.

TMC) stock’s latest price update

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Craig Shesky – CFO Gerard Barron – Chairman and CEO Conference Call Participants Matthew O’Keefe – Cantor Fitzgerald Operator Good afternoon everyone and thank you for participating in the metals company’s Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call. Joining us today are the metals company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gerard Barron; and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Shesky.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4.20 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMC Trading at 16.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +33.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9858. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc saw 49.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from Stone Gregory, who sale 10,511 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Sep 27. After this action, Stone Gregory now owns 410,365 shares of TMC the metals company Inc, valued at $10,523 using the latest closing price.

O’Sullivan Anthony, the Chief Development Officer of TMC the metals company Inc, sale 140,000 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that O’Sullivan Anthony is holding 435,110 shares at $142,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

Equity return is now at value -202.56, with -133.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.