Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ: TIVC) has surged by 30.11 when compared to previous closing price of 1.76, but the company has seen a 5.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.48 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $7. This compares to loss of $27 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TIVC is also noteworthy at 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIVC is 1.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on November 22, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) has seen a 5.05% increase in the past week, with a 70.90% rise in the past month, and a -20.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.41% for TIVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.90% for TIVC’s stock, with a -77.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIVC Trading at 36.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.10%, as shares surge +70.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5100. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc saw -96.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc stands at -548.70. The total capital return value is set at -111.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.35. Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -108.51 for asset returns.

Based on Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.74. Total debt to assets is 9.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tivic Health Systems Inc (TIVC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.