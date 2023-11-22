The Volatility of Matador Resources Co’s (MTDR) Stock: A 0.38% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has gone up by 0.38% for the week, with a -8.30% drop in the past month and a -3.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.53% for MTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for MTDR’s stock, with a 7.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) is 8.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is 3.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Matador Resources Co (MTDR) is $75.87, which is $17.39 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 109.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% of that float. On November 22, 2023, MTDR’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

MTDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 58.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Exploration and production businesses are still favorable as crude price remains healthy. Thus, Matador (MTDR), EOG Resources (EOG) and ExxonMobil (XOM) are poised to gain.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTDR Trading at -2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.06. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw 2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Foran Joseph Wm, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $55.40 back on Nov 16. After this action, Foran Joseph Wm now owns 22,637 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $110,800 using the latest closing price.

Byerley William M, the Director of Matador Resources Co, purchase 158 shares at $63.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Byerley William M is holding 49,199 shares at $9,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 25.92, with 13.27 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.