The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Toronto Dominion Bank’s (TD) Stock

The stock of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a 0.72% increase in the past week, with a 7.18% gain in the past month, and a -0.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for TD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.14% for TD’s stock, with a 0.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by analysts is $61.32, which is -$0.17 below the current market price. The public float for TD is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of TD was 2.91M shares.

The stock of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 62.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Investors with an interest in Banks – Foreign stocks have likely encountered both DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

TD Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.76. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw -5.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Toronto Dominion Bank stands at +27.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 13.14, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), the company’s capital structure generated 175.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.71. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.