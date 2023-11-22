The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lazydays Holdings Inc’s (LAZY) Stock

In the past week, LAZY stock has gone down by -14.94%, with a monthly decline of -8.78% and a quarterly plunge of -47.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.98% for Lazydays Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.01% for LAZY’s stock, with a -44.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LAZY is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LAZY is $9.67, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for LAZY is 12.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.64% of that float. The average trading volume for LAZY on November 22, 2023 was 133.08K shares.

LAZY) stock’s latest price update

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY)’s stock price has dropped by -17.78 in relation to previous closing price of 7.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Kelly Porter – Chief Financial Officer John North – Chief Executive Officer Amber Dillard – Vice President of Supply Chain Conference Call Participants Daniel Moore – CJS Securities Mike Swartz – Truist Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Lazydays Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LAZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAZY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZY Trading at -17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZY fell by -14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Lazydays Holdings Inc saw -50.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZY starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $5.42 back on Nov 07. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 6,298,704 shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc, valued at $542,000 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Lazydays Holdings Inc, purchase 731,627 shares at $11.20 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 6,190,050 shares at $8,194,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.78 for the present operating margin

+23.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazydays Holdings Inc stands at +3.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return is now at value -1.24, with -0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY), the company’s capital structure generated 226.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.39. Total debt to assets is 63.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.