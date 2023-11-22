The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR’s (GRCL) Stock

The stock of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has gone up by 8.55% for the week, with a 62.30% rise in the past month and a 50.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.41% for GRCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.74% for GRCL’s stock, with a 62.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) is $11.71, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for GRCL is 71.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRCL on November 22, 2023 was 413.77K shares.

GRCL) stock’s latest price update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GRCL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 4.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants William Cao – Chairman and CEO Wendy Li – Chief Medical Officer Kevin Xie – CFO Conference Call Participants Yigal Nochomovitz – Citi Benjamin Burnett – Stifel Dev Prasad – Jefferies Eric Schmidt – Cantor Emily Bodnar – H.C. Wainwright Yanan Zhu – Wells Fargo Securities Joseph Catanzaro – Piper Sandler Justin Zelin – BTIG Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRCL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GRCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRCL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRCL Trading at 46.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +61.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRCL rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR saw 115.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRCL

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -32.38, with -27.34 for asset returns.

Based on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.74. Total debt to assets is 11.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc ADR (GRCL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.