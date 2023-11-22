The -72.83% Simple Moving Average of NovoCure Ltd’s (NVCR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has seen a -4.45% decrease in the past week, with a -13.08% drop in the past month, and a -59.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.25% for NVCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.83% for NVCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -72.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) is $26.86, which is $14.63 above the current market price. The public float for NVCR is 96.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVCR on November 22, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

NVCR) stock’s latest price update

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.33 in comparison to its previous close of 12.19, however, the company has experienced a -4.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that NovoCure is an oncology company that offers a novel therapy for solid tumors called TTFields and comprehensive patient support services. Despite a challenging year, NovoCure’s core business is healthy, with high margins and a large patient base. The company is pursuing growth through expanding markets served, clinical trials for different cancers, and investments in marketing and SG&A.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NVCR Trading at -17.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.62. In addition, NovoCure Ltd saw -83.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Shah Pritesh, who sale 382 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 07. After this action, Shah Pritesh now owns 124,511 shares of NovoCure Ltd, valued at $4,832 using the latest closing price.

Cordova Ashley, the Chief Financial Officer of NovoCure Ltd, sale 883 shares at $21.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Cordova Ashley is holding 99,650 shares at $19,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.53 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Ltd stands at -17.20. The total capital return value is set at -8.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -47.02, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Ltd (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.22. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.