The 5.69% Simple Moving Average of Autodesk Inc.’s (ADSK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ADSK stock has gone up by 0.14%, with a monthly gain of 8.99% and a quarterly surge of 6.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Autodesk Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.69% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of 5.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by analysts is $236.31, which is $18.64 above the current market price. The public float for ADSK is 213.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On November 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ADSK was 1.21M shares.

ADSK) stock’s latest price update

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 219.70. However, the company has seen a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Although the revenue and EPS for Autodesk (ADSK) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended October 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $214 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADSK Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.59. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from RAFAEL BETSY, who sale 309 shares at the price of $198.12 back on Nov 01. After this action, RAFAEL BETSY now owns 3,545 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $61,219 using the latest closing price.

Hope Stephen W., the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Autodesk Inc., sale 62 shares at $207.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Hope Stephen W. is holding 4,471 shares at $12,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 89.83, with 10.08 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.