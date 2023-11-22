The 2.90% Simple Moving Average of MPLX LP’s (MPLX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen a 0.69% increase in the past week, with a -0.82% drop in the past month, and a 2.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for MPLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is above average at 10.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MPLX LP (MPLX) is $40.60, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for MPLX is 339.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MPLX on November 22, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 35.72, however, the company has experienced a 0.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that MPLX LP is a well-run master limited partnership that generated a strong dividend coverage of 1.6x in Q3. The midstream company achieved record EBITDA and distributable cash flow in Q3’23 and raised its distribution by 10%. MPLX is experiencing a favorable deleveraging trend, making it an attractive long-term investment for dividend investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPLX Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.70. In addition, MPLX LP saw 8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.52 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 27.26, with 10.04 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 152.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.46. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MPLX LP (MPLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.