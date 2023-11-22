The -13.88% Decline of Lightbridge Corp’s (LTBR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, LTBR stock has gone down by -15.25%, with a monthly decline of -25.29% and a quarterly plunge of -28.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.64% for Lightbridge Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.48% for LTBR’s stock, with a -24.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) is $126.00, The public float for LTBR is 11.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LTBR on November 22, 2023 was 57.39K shares.

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR)'s stock price has dropped by -11.84 in relation to previous closing price of 3.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTBR Trading at -20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTBR fell by -15.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Lightbridge Corp saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTBR starting from AK Jensen Investment Managemen, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jan 13. After this action, AK Jensen Investment Managemen now owns 1,241,165 shares of Lightbridge Corp, valued at $90,350 using the latest closing price.

AK Jensen Investment Managemen, the 10% Owner of Lightbridge Corp, purchase 38,198 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that AK Jensen Investment Managemen is holding 1,221,165 shares at $174,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTBR

The total capital return value is set at -30.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.82. Equity return is now at value -24.94, with -24.11 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 82.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lightbridge Corp (LTBR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.