The -13.88% Decline of Concord Acquisition Corp. II’s (CNDA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CNDA stock has gone up by 0.24%, with a monthly gain of 0.49% and a quarterly surge of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.17% for Concord Acquisition Corp. II The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for CNDA’s stock, with a 1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Concord Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: CNDA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Concord Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: CNDA) is above average at 41.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNDA is 13.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNDA on November 22, 2023 was 547.68K shares.

CNDA) stock’s latest price update

Concord Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: CNDA)’s stock price has soared by 0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 10.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNDA Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.13%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDA rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Concord Acquisition Corp. II saw 4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNDA starting from Kepos Capital LP, who sale 175,000 shares at the price of $10.32 back on Nov 10. After this action, Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,425,000 shares of Concord Acquisition Corp. II, valued at $1,806,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDA

The total capital return value is set at -0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value 4.26, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Concord Acquisition Corp. II (CNDA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.